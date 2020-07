LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock on Friday updated the hours of operation for a new COVID-19 testing site at Combest Community Health & Wellness Center at 301 40th Street that will open Monday, August 3.

The updated times of operation are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., according to the city. No appointment is necessary.