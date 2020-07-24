City of Lubbock upgrades COVID-19 testing sites

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock. The City of Lubbock wants citizens to know that starting Monday, July 27, 2020, the COVID-19 testing site at Rodgers Park Gymnasium will be operating five days a week. This testing site, located at 3300 Auburn, will be open Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. No appointment is necessary for this location.

The week of July 27 – 31, the City of Lubbock will still host the COVID-19 testing site at Patterson Library located at 1836 Parkway Drive. The clinic is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Appointments are required for this location and can be made by calling the Health Department at 775.2933, and selecting option three.