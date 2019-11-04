LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:
Around 4:00 Monday afternoon, November 4, 2019, a water pipeline burst near the intersection of 19th Street and University. The City of Lubbock Public Works Department urges drivers to find another route due to water in the street, and crews on site to repair the pipeline.
City of Lubbock urges drivers to avoid 19th & University
