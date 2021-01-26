City of Lubbock urging citizens to come to vaccination clinic at appointment time

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock Health Department:

The City of Lubbock Public Health Department is seeing an influx of people in line at the Civic Center for the COVID-19 vaccination clinic. As of 12:45 Tuesday afternoon, there have been many people throughout the day arriving too early for their scheduled vaccination time. This is disrupting the efficiency of the clinic and its ability to get citizens in and out in a timely manner. 

The City of Lubbock wants to remind people with scheduled appointments to arrive no more than 15 minutes before their scheduled time. 

