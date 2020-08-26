City of Lubbock Utilities Customer Service Center moves to 1401 Avenue K

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from City of Lubbock Utilities:

Starting Thursday, Aug. 27, the City of Lubbock Utilities Customer Service Center will operate out of its new location at 1401 Avenue K, directly southeast of Citizens Tower. Customer street parking is available along Avenues K and L between 13th and 15th Streets.

From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, customers of City of Lubbock water, wastewater, stormwater, solid waste and Lubbock Power & Light electric service can visit the Customer Service Center lobby to speak with a representative about their account or use one of the automated self-service kiosks to make a bill payment. Before visiting, customers should check the City of Lubbock Utilities website for the latest COVID-19 information and safety measures.

In the coming weeks, an outdoor automated kiosk will be installed at 1401 Avenue K so customers can make in-person payments 24/7. Until then, the existing drive-thru kiosk at 1301 Broadway will remain open. The kiosks accept cash, credit, debit and check payments.

Customers can manage their account from home or on-the-go by signing in to their online account. Once signed in, customers can view and pay bills, review 24 months of billing history, set up recurring automatic payments and budget billing, and manage multiple accounts in one place. Other payment options include:

By phone (806-775-2509)

By mail (P.O. Box 10541, Lubbock, TX 79408)

Western Union payment centers located inside Amigos, United Supermarkets, and Market Street also currently remain open.

City of Lubbock Utilities provides consolidated and coordinated meter reading, customer service and monthly billing for all five city-owned utility services. The utilities consist of City of Lubbock water, wastewater, storm water, solid waste, and Lubbock Power & Light electric service. For more information, visit CityofLubbockUtilities.com.

