City of Lubbock Utilities evacuated following floods, how it may affect utility customers

LUBBOCK, Texas — Employees of Citizen’s Tower evacuated over the weekend following more than a foot of water entering the building Friday evening. The water damage left the elevators and service centers inoperable into Monday.

Surveillance video from the City of Lubbock showed streams of water flooding the City of Lubbock Utility building just after 10:00 p.m. City officials became aware of the flooding at approximately 10:08 p.m. City Manager, Jarrett Atkinson, said the water entered the building through tunnels underneath the building.

“That’s not a person opening those doors, that’s a flow of water that you saw coming,” Atkinson said, referring to the video.

Atkinson said about a foot and a half of water made it inside the facility. The building is home to about 70 City of Lubbock Utility employees.

“The staff that was in that building, that’s mainly at night. That’s your dispatch center for LP&L calls. That staff evacuated very very quickly. They were gone,” Atkinson said. He also said cleaning staff were also able to leave, and no one was hurt.

After making sure employees were safe, crews arrived and began removing water.

“Staff was able to get the water to go into that atrium which allowed them which allowed that very large equipment to go to work,” Atkinson said.

Atkinson said the basement area, B2, was the only place affected by the flooding. The IT department, which is about three feet above B2, went unharmed. He said desktop computers were some of the equipment caught in the floods.

Atkinson said most of the water was removed as soon as Saturday morning. Matt Rose, spokesperson for the City of Lubbock Utilities, said following crews removing water, the city began focusing on how the folks who work in the building could resume work.

“Staff for city of Lubbock utilities has been working around the clock to try to relocate every single one of these employees and all the functions they perform on a regular basis,” Rose said.

Atkinson said it is not known how the water may have entered the tunnels. Rose said the tunnels have been there since the construction of Citizen’s National Bank of Lubbock in 1906. However, the flooding could be due in part to construction taking place across the street.

Atkinson said it is not known how much it will cost to make repairs, nor how long it will take to make repairs. He said the city is insured.

“This happened at 10 o’clock Friday night, it’s 3:30 on Monday. We don’t have those answers at this time… we will get them,” Atkinson said.

The building welcomed employees into the building less than a year ago. Atkinson said Friday’s storm is a rare incident, and it will likely not happen again.

As for how the water damage may impact customers, Rose said it shouldn’t.

“There will be no disconnection of service for non-payment and no late fees assessed for the entire month of March,” Rose said.

The city plans to resume customer service for utilities on Wednesday. They have moved their self-service kiosks inside of Citizen’s Tower. Folks can still mail their payments or call for automated service. You can also visit their website.