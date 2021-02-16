City of Lubbock Utilities launches new customer management system – here’s what to expect

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) – The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock.

City of Lubbock Utilities is moving to a new customer account management and billing system. All account management and bill payment services will be unavailable Tues., Feb. 16 through Sun., Feb. 21. As part of the new system, customers will receive new 10-digit account numbers starting Mon., Feb. 22.

During this transition, City of Lubbock Utilities will temporarily waive late fees and suspend service disconnects for nonpayment to ensure a smooth and seamless customer experience.

Customers can still report outages by emailing or texting their address to lightsout@lpandl.com or calling the customer service line at 806-775-2509.

Billing System Upgrade Feb. 16-21, 2021

In order to transfer all customer information and billing services to a new system, starting Feb. 16 through Feb. 21, customers will temporarily be unable to access their accounts or make payments in-person, online or by phone. Additionally, the Customer Service Lobby at 1401 Avenue K and the Customer Service call center will be closed on Fri., Feb. 19.

For customers who pay by mail, the payment will be processed on or shortly after Mon., Feb. 22. For customers with an automatic payment scheduled during this time, the payment will be processed on Wed., Feb. 24. Western Union payments will be unavailable Feb. 16-23.

New Account Numbers

Starting Feb. 22, all City of Lubbock Utilities customers will have a new 10-digit account number. This new account number replaces all existing 14-digit account numbers and will not change, even as customers move or add properties to their accounts.

Customers who use the City of Lubbock Utilities online account management feature can continue to use the same username and password.

Payment processes will remain the same for most customers, however they may need their new account number on-hand to pay by mail, by phone, online or through a third party such as Western Union or their bank. Some customers may see a shift in their billing due date.

Customers currently enrolled in AutoPay through City of Lubbock Utilities who have multiple properties associated with their accounts will need to re-enroll in the AutoPay service. City of Lubbock Utilities is notifying these customers via mailed letter with information and additional instructions.

For more information, visit CityofLubbockUtilities.com. Customers who have questions or wish to speak with a representative can contact City of Lubbock Utilities Customer Service by email at CustomerFirst@CityofLubbockUtilities.com or by phone at 806-775-2509 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.