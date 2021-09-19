City of Lubbock Utilities resuming normal business operations, including disconnection of service for non-payment

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock Utilities:

Starting [this] week, City of Lubbock Utilities will resume normal business operations including disconnection of service for non-payment. The return to normal business operations comes after halting disconnections of utility service for non-payment for the entire summer season following the implementation of a new billing and customer information system earlier this year.

In resuming normal operations, customers with an overdue account balance may be subject to disconnect if they have not paid their bill or established a payment arrangement. City of Lubbock Utilities encourages all customers with an overdue balance to utilize one of the many available payment options or contact Customer Service to set up a payment plan or to learn more about other payment assistance options.

Customers can contact City of Lubbock Utilities Customer Service by emailing CustomerFirst@CityofLubbockUtilities.com or calling 806-775-2509. A full list of payment options is located here: https://www.cityoflubbockutilities.com/payment-options/ways-to-pay. Please have your account number available so customer service representatives can best assist you.

City of Lubbock Utilities manages customer service and billing for City of Lubbock water, waste water, stormwater and solid waste utilities and Lubbock Power & Light electric service.

City of Lubbock Utility Assistance

The City of Lubbock has ample resources available to assist utility customers who meet certain economic criteria.

Community Development Department

Phone: 806-775-2296 cdinfo@mylubbock.us

Applications for Neighborhood House and USDT Emergency Utility Assistance are available on their website at mylubbock.us/communitydevelopment or you may pick up applications at their office located at 1708 Crickets (main entrance of the Lubbock Housing Authority building).

Partnering Utility Payment Assistance Agencies

To assist customers facing financial hardship, City of Lubbock Utilities partners with a number of assistance agencies who can help customers manage overdue utility balances.

Neighborhood House

1212 13th Street, Suite 102 Phone: 806-589-1907

Neighborhood House administers funding for the Comprehensive Energy Assistance Program (CEAP). This funding is provided to Community Development from the Texas Department of Housing. This funding is used exclusively for energy related charges such as electricity, gas, and propane. The application for these funds is located on the Community Development webpage by clicking on the box identified as Utility Assistance.

Requirements for CEAP funding:

Customer must fall below 150% of federal poverty guidelines.

The customer is required to provide, as part of the application process, all household income.

Driver’s License and ID cards must be presented for all adults in the home.

Customers must present birth certificates for all household members.

Customers must provide copies of the bills from which they are requesting relief.

2-1-1 Texas

South Plains Association of Governments 211 (dial 211 anywhere in Texas)

Catholic Family Charities (CFS)

102 Avenue J

Phone: 806-765-8475



All cases are considered on a case-by-case basis. Customers may apply online at www.cclubbock.org.

Lubbock County General Assistance (LCGA)

916 Main Street, Suite 104 Phone: 806-775-1605

LCGA is a public, tax-supported family agency established primarily to meet, on a temporary basis, the financial needs of the indigent families who are residents of Lubbock County. Contact must be made by phone. As part of the initial intake call, the customer is advised of LCGA’s requirements which are listed below. LCGA utility payments are limited to only the current month. Services cannot be disconnected for nonpayment. Any deposits or past due bills are not eligible for this assistance.

LCGA Requirements:

Household must have either a disabled adult in the home, or a minor child

Household must have been without income for at least 30 days.

Head of household must be at least 18 years of age or married,

Household must demonstrate they have resided in Lubbock County no less than 30 days prior to applying for assistance.

Customer must present valid picture ID for all adults residing in the home.

The Salvation Army

1111 16th Street Phone: 806-765-9434

Customers can apply for benefits by contacting the Salvation Army at www.salvationarmytexas.org/lubbock. Once the customer reaches out to the Salvation Army, they will set up an appointment with the customer. Currently, the Salvation Army has curbside service. When the customer comes to the office, they are instructed to stay in their vehicle and to place a call to the Salvation Army. A representative will then come out to their car and assist the customer in the completion of the application process. The Salvation Army has a set one-time per year contribution of $150. The Salvation Army’s primary funding source is the United Way.

Veterans Resource Coordination Group (VetStar)

3804 I-27 Phone: 806-470-9317

Assistance is limited to veterans and surviving spouses only. This organization is relatively new and receives the majority of its funding from Star Care (formerly MHMR) but has recently received a new funding source through the Texas Veteran’s Commission called COIN (Combatants Overcoming Income Needs). Applications are filled out online at www.vetstar.org. If the veteran qualifies, funding has very few restrictions.

VetStar Requirements:

Income from previous 12 months must be at or below 80% of the area median income for the county the veteran resides as defined by HUD.

Must provide proof of discharge status, must be status other than dishonorable.

Veterans are asked to provide proof of veteran status, VA Card, or DD-214’s.

(Press release from the City of Lubbock Utilities)