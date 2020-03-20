City of Lubbock Utilities temporarily closing Downtown lobby

(The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock Utilities)

LUBBOCK (March 20, 2020) – City of Lubbock Utilities is committed to the health and safety of our community. Out of an abundance of caution, and to protect the well-being of our customers and employees, beginning Monday, March 23, the customer service lobby at 1301 Broadway will be closed to the public until further notice.

City of Lubbock Utilities customer service representatives will be available by phone at 806-775-2509 to assist customers with account, billing, payments, and other inquiries. The call center will continue to operate Monday – Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Customers may also contact customer service by sending an email or text to CustomerFirst@CityofLubbockUtilities.com.

All other operational staff will continue to function as normal during this time, including field service crews for City of Lubbock Water and Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) electric service.

Customers are encouraged to pay online (CityofLubbockUtilities.com), by phone (806-775-2509), or by mail when possible. The 24-hour drop box and drive-thru automated kiosk located on the south side of the downtown building will remain open. Western Union payment centers located inside Amigos, United Supermarkets, and Market Street also currently remain open. A full list of payment options is available on CityofLubbockUtilities.com.

City of Lubbock Utilities is currently supporting customers by suspending service disconnects for non-payment. This public health decision will remain in effect until further notice. Customers are strongly encouraged to stay current on their payments or call customer service to discuss options for payment arrangements or other assistance during this time. Customers staying current on their monthly utility payments allows all city utilities to continue to provide vital field services to the community during this critical time.

