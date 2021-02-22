City of Lubbock vaccine clinic canceled for Feb. 23 due to wintry weather last week

FILE – In this Jan. 5, 2021, file photo, healthcare worker receives a second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at Beaumont Health in Southfield, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

(The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock)

Vaccine shipments across the state of Texas were delayed due to the inclement weather last week. Due to this, the City of Lubbock Health Department has not received its vaccine shipments for this week.

Unfortunately, this means the COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled for Tuesday, February 23, is canceled as we do not have either the first or the second dose vaccinations available. The department is in communication with the state regarding our shipments and hopes that vaccine clinics scheduled later in the week will not be impacted.

If we receive a shipment, those who had a second dose appointment on Tuesday, February 23, may attend a clinic on another day this week and do not need to reschedule.

Clinics are currently scheduled for:

Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Thursday, 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

If you are unable to attend on one of these dates, please call the health department at 775.2933 to reschedule.

We will provide updates as soon as we receive information.

(This is a news release from the city)