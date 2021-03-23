City of Lubbock vaccine clinic reports fewer people getting vaccinated

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Health Department said it has seen a decline in the number of people setting appointments to get vaccinated.

Katherine Wells, Director of the Lubbock Health Department, said the city receives 5,000 first dose vaccines per week. She said Tuesday that the health department had 1,100 spots open, however only 450 people had signed up for an appointment to get the vaccine.

“We’ve gone now two weeks where we were not filled up every single appointment that was offered to the community, so now we are allowing on-site registration,” said Wells.

Wells said the cause could be related to people not being aware of different health conditions that qualify them to get vaccinated, such as obesity.

Wells said despite the decreased demand in vaccines, few vaccines are going to waste.

“We’ve had very little waste,” said Wells, “We don’t pull a vaccine out of the refrigerator until individuals are here or we know that we have a long line and we’re going to use that vaccine.”

Volunteers at the clinic said they were excited to hear that the state would open up vaccinations on Monday to the 18-and-up age group, which could help boost appointments at the clinic.

“I would love for my peers to get their vaccine to help protect themselves and their community and [be able] to go to sporting events and see our grandparents,” said Claire (she asked for KLBK not to use her last name.)

Another volunteer said she was optimistic that people in her age group will opt to get the vaccine.

“Especially in college, everyone is trying to go to the bars and I think a lot of people will take this step [to get vaccinated] before they continue to [go out],” said Alexa Nosari.