City of Lubbock Vital Statistics lobby closing at 4:00 p.m. on April 2

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

Due to continued public health concerns with COVID-19, the City of Lubbock Vital Statistics Office will suspend all lobby services as of Thursday, April 2, 2020, at 4:00 p.m.

Citizens can still submit applications for documents via mail, email or fax. We continue to be available by phone to assist you with any Vital Statistics questions you have.

For more information on what is required to obtain a birth or death record, visit us at https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/city-secretary/birth-and-death-certificates

Contact Information:

Email: ocs@mylubbock.us

Mail: Vital Statistics Office, PO Box 2000, Lubbock Texas 79457

Phone: 806-775-3069 – Birth Certificates; 806-775-2934 – Death Certificates

(News release from the City of Lubbock)

CLICK HERE for ongoing coverage of coronavirus — sometimes called COVID-19