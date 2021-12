(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

The Vital Statistics Office will be closed for staff training during the following dates/times:

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 from 11:15 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 3:00 p.m.

