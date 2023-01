(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Logo provided by the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Vital Statistics Office will close early on Wednesday, January 18.

According to the press release, the closure will take place at 2:30 p.m. for staff training.

Regular business hours will resume on Thursday, January 19.

Meanwhile, the City of Lubbock reminded citizens they could place an online order for birth/death certificates at www.mylubbock.us/birthanddeath.