LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

The City is urging citizens to skip the line and get online when ordering certified birth and death records. The City of Lubbock’s Vital Statistics Office has released a new online ordering system for these record requests. The online ordering system features expedited shipping, multiple languages, and various payment options.

Visit mylubbock.us/birthanddeath to learn more or to submit a request for vital records.

(Press release from the City of Lubbock)