LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

City of Lubbock Vital Statistics Office will be closed from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Please visit www.mylubbock.us/birthanddeath to order a birth or death certificate.

(Press release from the City of Lubbock)