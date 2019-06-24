City of Lubbock Vital Statistics Office to be closed on Thursday, June 27

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

The City of Lubbock Vital Statistics Office, which is responsible for issuing birth and death records, will be closed Thursday, June 27, 2019. Birth and death records will not be available on this date. The Vital Statistics staff will be hosting and attending a Regional Vital Statistics Conference in Lubbock.

City and County registrars from across the region will be attending. This one-day intensive Regional Conference, one of four being hosted in Texas, will provide an intense learning experience for hospital and birthing center staff, midwives, local registrars, county clerks, justices of the peace, funeral directors, funeral home staff, and medical certifiers. Special focus will be given to the new system Texas Electronic Vital Events Registrar (TxEver) which was implemented on January 1, 2019 and learn about new legislation affecting vital registration in Texas. Full services will resume Friday, June 28, 2019.

