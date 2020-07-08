City of Lubbock warns of drivers of possible pavement issues in hot weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock Street Maintenance Department:

City of Lubbock Street Maintenance Department asks drivers to be cautious as hot temperatures can cause concrete pavement to buckle. 

With the string of 100+ degree days in the local forecast, there could be failures in certain areas of our concrete paved streets. The concrete expands with heat and, at times, will “blow up” at a joint where two concrete slabs meet. If a citizens see a serious pavement issue, they are asked to call City of Lubbock 311. The Street Maintenance Department will temporarily patch these areas with asphalt until permanent repairs can be made. 

