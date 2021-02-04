City of Lubbock works with United Supermarkets to get more vaccines in East and North Lubbock

LUBBOCK Texas – The city of Lubbock teamed up with the United Family to help distribute more vaccines on the North and East sides of Lubbock.

Katherine Wells, Health Director of the City of Lubbock, said the city got additional vaccines and they gave United Supermarkets one thousand to distribute in North and East Lubbock.

“We have to get the whole community vaccinated, so we want to have access points for people who might not be able to get into the civic center,” said Wells.

Crockett Tidwell, Clinical Manager for United Family Pharmacies, said they received positive responses from guests and that all 1,000 vaccines were already scheduled and assigned.

“The vaccine is [in] such short supply that people are really unable to get into certain places,” said Tidwell. “Sometimes they don’t have a spot at the Civic Center, sometimes they are elderly or disabled and they can’t wait in long lines, so [we tried] to shorten the line [and tried] to take care of everybody.”

Kevin McConic, Chief Diversity Officer for Covenant Health, said the effort to get more vaccines to East and North Lubbock is important because minority groups are disproportionately more likely to suffer serious complications from COVID-19

“I want the whole community to know as a whole that it impacts all of us but these communities that have the higher comorbidity rates,” said McConic,”These are communities that have the high mortality rates in our city, so we are concerned about that and we are glad United is serving as an access point.”

McConic said there is hesitancy in minority groups due to questions about the vaccine such as its effectiveness and if there were enough people of color who participated in testing of the vaccine.

McConic said outreach and education is something they are trying to focus on.

“Get yourself over here and get the vaccine,” said McConic. “We want to make sure we inform people. We want to get in front of community groups and those influencers and talk to folks about what it is the vaccine is, what it isn’t.”

The city said when they get more vaccines from the state, they will work with United Supermarkets again to distribute vaccines.