City of Lubbock wrapping up search for police chief

LUBBOCK, Texas — The city of Lubbock will close the application for police chief on Thursday, July 18 after having it open since May.

Bill Howerton, deputy city manager, said the search is going well for the city.

“Last time we checked we had an official count we were between 38 and 40 [applicants] right around that range,” Howerton said.

Howerton said the city is looking for someone who is involved in the community, much like former police chief, Greg Stevens.

“Chief Stevens really focused on community based policing,” Howerton said. “That’s something that we wanna continue so we want somebody that has had experience and somebody that has that in their hearts as well.”

Howerton said Jerry Brewer was named interim police chief, a position he has had to fill once before.

“Chief Brewer has been there for us,” Howerton said. “He does a great job–very experienced himself. We’d love to have him stay as the permanent, but he’s got other plans.”

Interim police chief , Jerry Brewer said the role is an important one.

“I’ll tell you right now, it’s a great job,” Brewer said. “There’s some challenges there but every day is a new day a new challenge and it just goes by quick.”

Howerton said more than half of the applicants were from outside Lubbock.

“We’ve got a broad range of experience and life experiences we’ve really looked at this position,” Howerton said.

Howerton said the city is looking for particular qualities in their search.

“Experience first,” Howerton said. “Somebody that’s going to come in and really mix with our community well.”