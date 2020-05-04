City of Lubbock’s Dog Parks to close early Monday evening for maintenance

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department:

The City of Lubbock Dog Parks, Canyon Run in Mackenzie Park and Hub City Unleashed in Clapp Park, will close for maintenance at 6:00 pm today, Monday, May 4, 2020, for herbicide treatment to control noxious weed species. The closure is necessary to control several weed species found in the Dog Park turf and will reduce the possible chemical absorption through the Parks’ visitors’ paws. Both Canyon Run and Hub City Unleashed will reopen to the public on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. We remind all our human visitors to practice social distancing guidelines, as prescribed by Governor Abbott, during their visits to the Parks.

Canyon Run and Hub City Unleashed, are owned and operated by Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department. Canyon Run is located in Mackenzie Park at 102 E Cesar E. Chavez Drive. Hub City Unleashed is located in K.N. Clapp Park at 4402 Avenue J. The Parks are open year round and offer benches, picnic tables, water fountains and areas specifically sized for small and large dog breeds. For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation office at (806) 775-3664.

(News release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department)