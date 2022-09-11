(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Logo provided by the City of Lubbock)

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Beginning at 8:00 a.m. Monday, September 12, 2022, new applications for rent assistance will no longer be accepted.

The Community Development Department will continue to review and process applications received prior to September 12, 2022.

Priority will be given to eviction diversion and utility disconnection cases.

Visit mylubbock.us/communitydevelopment​ for program updates and information. Applications [were] available on the website until 5:00 p.m. Friday, September 9.

(Press release from the City of Lubbock)