The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The City of Lubbock is suspending the Emergency Utility Assistance Program. Beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, applications for utility disconnection assistance and other utility status assistance, will not be accepted. The Community Development Department will continue to review and process applications received prior to September 28, 2022.



Visit mylubbock.us/communitydevelopment for program updates and information.

