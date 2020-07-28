City of Morton: Employee tests positive for COVID-19; City Hall closed

MORTON, Texas — The City of Morton announced on social media Tuesday afternoon that a city employee has tested positive for the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Morton City Hall closed early on Tuesday and will remain closed until August 12.

The social media post said the decision to close the building was made in the best interest of the community.

City utility payments can be made by phone with a credit or debit card.

Payments can also be dropped off in the payment box west of the front door.

For more information, you call 806-266-8850.

