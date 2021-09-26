City of Plainview announces Fire Station 2 Ground Breaking Ceremony on Sept. 28

(Photo provided by the City of Plainview/Plainview Fire Department)

The City of Plainview will hold a Ground-Breaking Ceremony for Fire Station 2 on Tuesday, September 28th at 11:30 a.m. at 2701 Dimmitt Road.

Currently located at 911 Quincy Street, Fire Station 2 will be relocated near Interstate-27 on Dimmitt Road to provide better coverage for the north areas of town, the Business Park and reduce overlap between stations.

The newly constructed 14,500 square foot building with include living quarters, multi-purpose training room, fire administration offices and four truck bays.

“The construction company is ready to get started,” says Jeffrey Snyder, City Manager. “We invite you to join us for the groundbreaking event to celebrate this important milestone in our community.”

The new Fire Station 2 was one of the six projects approved by citizens in the 2017 bond election.



