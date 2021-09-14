City of Plainview announces new fire chief

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The following is a news release from the City of Plainview.

The Plainview City Council confirmed the City’s Manager’s appointment of Bobby Gipson as the Plainview Fire/EMS Chief at their regularly scheduled Council meeting Tuesday night. Gipson will begin his tenure on Wednesday, September 15th.

As the new Fire Chief, Gipson will be responsible for overseeing the daily operations and strategic plans of the City’s Fire/EMS Department.

Most recently, Gipson served as the Interim Fire Chief for seven months and has been with the City of Plainview for more than 32 years serving from Firefighter to Captain. In addition to being a certified Firefighter and Paramedic, Gipson is obtaining a Certified Public Manager Accreditation through Texas Tech University Public Administration Program.

“Gipson has done an excellent job over these past several months,” says Jeffrey Snyder, City Manager. “I am excited to have Bobby serve as our next Fire Chief and looking forward to working with him as he leads our Fire Department.”

Gipson has three children – Skylar, Kynzee and Charles and his wife, Sandra has three children – Alex, Lexi and Morgan.

“I am honored to have been chosen as the new Fire Chief,” says Gipson. “I have dedicated my entire career to the Plainview community and I look forward to serving our community in my new role.”