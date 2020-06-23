City of Plainview employee tests positive for COVID-19

This is a press release from the City of Plainview.

On Monday, June 22, 2020, the City of Plainview was notified that an employee has tested positive for COVID-19 in the Finance Building. Following the guidelines set forth by the CDC and the Plainview-Hale County Health Department, the employee who tested positive, as well as others in their immediate work area, are self-quarantining.

The Finance Building (121 W. 7th Street) was professionally sanitized on June 22, 2020 and will remain closed to the public for the week of June 22nd – 26th.

Citizens are encouraged to use the drive-up window, automated telephone system or online payment options for their utility bills. The drive-up window will be available during normal business hours (Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., closed during the noon hour). The drop box will be available to drop off payments anytime and citizens are asked to include the utility bill, account number, address and account customer name for efficient processing.

Secondly, the secured automated telephone system is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The system will give customers real-time balances, payment amount and due dates. Payments can be made via a Mastercard or Visa debit card or credit card by calling 866-277-1446.

Thirdly, there are two online payment options for citizens – Quick Pay and Account Management available on the City’s website – www.plainviewtx.org. Click Online Bill Pay and choose Utility.

For citizens needing to establish a new water service account, applications can be found by typing Customer Service Agreement in the search box on the front page of the City’s website: www.plainviewtx.org. Print and complete the application including date for services to begin and a correct telephone number. Applications, along with a copy of your photo ID and deposit check or cash should be placed in an envelope to be delivered to the drive thru window or overnight drop box.

