City of Plainview extends Stay-At-Home Directive to Thursday, April 30

PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Plainview:

In a continued effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the City of Plainview’s Mayor Wendell Dunlap extended the Stay-At-Home Directive until Thursday, April 30th 11:59 p.m. The Order went into effect on Tuesday, March 31st 11:59 p.m. and was originally scheduled to be lifted on Monday April 6th 11:59 p.m.

Hale County Judge David Mull and Commissioners will be looking to update the County’s order accordingly on Monday, April 6th.

Failure to adhere to the order can result in fines up to $1000 and/or up to 180 days in jail. Travel permits are not required in the City of Plainview and no curfew is currently enacted except the normal curfew for juveniles under 17. As always, wash your hands, practice social distancing and contact your physician if you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

Please check the City of Plainview website at www.plainviewtx.org for COVID-19 updates.

