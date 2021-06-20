City of Plainview hosting focus group meetings for baseball, softball field improvements

PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Plainview:

The City of Plainview is asking interested citizens to join them for several focus group meetings to review the plans for improvements to the baseball and softball field complexes.

The project will include the current baseball fields in Broadway Park that serve the youth baseball program as well as the softball fields in Running Water Draw Regional Park that serve the adult softball program.

“It is exciting to have this opportunity to hear from the community on the types of upgrades needed for our baseball/softball complexes,” says Jeffrey Snyder, City Manager. “We encourage anyone who has an interest to please join us for our upcoming focus group meetings.”

Focus groups will be scheduled during the month of July on various days of the week and times to ensure everyone who wants to participate is able to do so. Sign-ups are available on the City’s website – www.plainviewtx.org and will be available for the next couple of weeks. For questions, please contact Jeffrey Snyder, City Manager at 296-1100.

(News release from the City of Plainview)