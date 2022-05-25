PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Plainview:

The City of Plainview administration offices including the Unger Memorial Library and Plainview/Hale County Health Department will be closed on Monday, May 30th for Memorial Day.

The Solid Waste Department (Landfill) will be open normal business hours on Monday, May 30th (pending weather) and will run commercial routes but not residential pick-ups.

Citizens needing to pay utility bills or municipal court tickets are welcome to do so with the secured automated telephone system. Telephone payments may be made via a Mastercard or Visa debit card or credit card. Utility bills may be paid by calling 866-277-1446 and municipal court tickets may be paid by calling 866-279-4737.

The two online payment options for citizens – Quick Pay and Account Management are available on the City’s website – www.plainviewtx.org – for utility payments and municipal court tickets.

For non-emergency situations, citizens may call 296.1182. For emergencies, dial 9-1-1.

(Press release from the City of Plainview)