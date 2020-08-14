City of Plainview police chief retiring Sept. 25

(The following is a news release from the City of Plainview)

The City of Plainview announced today the retirement of Police Chief Ken Coughlin effective Friday, September 25th. Chief Coughlin has served the Plainview Police Department for more than six years.

During his tenure, the Plainview Police Department was named Texas Best Recognized Police Agency in 2016, received the Nationally Recognized Award for Excellence in Communication and Community Outreach in 2017 and received a Texas Municipal League (TML) Award, the first for the City in recognition of the Cops & Kids event. He also served as a guest speaker at the TML Conference for Small Cities Programs discussing the success of Cops & Kids and initiated the Police Awards banquet.

Coughlin also served the Plainview and law enforcement community through various organizations. He was a member of the South Plains Association of Governments (SPAG) Board of Directors, Crisis Center of the Plains Board of Directors, Past President and member of the Plainview Lion’s Club, Past President of Plainview Area United Way and a Leadership Plainview graduate. He also served as the Past Vice President of the High Plains Police Chief Association, Past President of the South Plains Police Chief Association and was a member of the Texas Police Chiefs Association and International Police Chiefs Association.

Prior to Plainview, Coughlin served as the Police Chief for Wichita Falls and worked for the Wichita Falls Police Department in various capacities including a Patrol Officer, Training Officer, Homicide Supervisor, Commander of Special Operations, Drug TASK Force Commander and served 13 years on the Wichita Falls SWAT Team before his tenure as Plainview Police Chief.

His retirement concludes a 32-year career in law enforcement.

“My best memories have been the times we get to save a life, or at least save someone from their worst day. I can recall countless times we were able to get there just in the nick of time to make a difference,” says Coughlin. “Of course, the best part of the job were the men and women who have selflessly dedicated themselves to others. I was honored to work with exceptional people and the bond and love I have for them is far greater than I could express in words.”

“I have learned as a law enforcement officer that life is a very fragile and can be taken away at any moment,” said Coughlin. “The best any of us can do is to get up every day and to try and make it a better world for all of those who will succeed us.”

Coughlin served four years active duty Air Force and nine years as a Field Artillery Drill Sergeant in the Army Reserve. He received a Bachelor’s degree in Christian Ministry from Southwest Bible College and holds a Masters Peace Officer Certificate, Basic and Advanced SWAT Certificate and is a Licensed TCOLE Instructor and Mental Health Peace Officer.

He is married to Melinda and they have four adult children and four grandchildren.

“Chief Coughlin has done a tremendous job in his service to the department, the City and this community,” says Jeffrey Snyder, City Manager. “He will be missed, but I am excited for the Chief and Mel as they start this next chapter in their lives and we wish them the best.”

The City has currently hired a search firm to select the next Chief of Police.

