City of Plainview Police Department announces promotion of Jaime Salinas to patrol captain

(Left to Right) Patrol Captain Jaime Salinas and his wife Sally, along with PPD Chief Derrick Watson. (Photo provided by the City of Plainview)

The City of Plainview Police Department announces the promotion of Jaime Salinas to Patrol Captain. During a recent department meeting, Chief Derrick Watson administered the oath of office for the position and Sally, his wife, participated in the pinning ceremony.

A 26-year veteran of the department, Salinas served as a Patrol Lieutenant for five years, Criminal Investigation’s Division Lieutenant for eight years and is the department SWAT Team Commander. Captain Salinas also served six years in the Texas National Guard and is a Texas Commission on Law Enforcement Master Peace Officer.

Salinas is active in the community serving as a deacon with Our Lady of the Guadalupe Church, delivering SnakPak4Kids boxes to the schools and spearheading the Cops and Kids Christmas program during the holidays to raise money and deliver gifts to kids throughout Plainview.

“Captain Salinas is a very valued and respected member of the Plainview Law Enforcement Team,” said Police Chief Derrick Watson. “Myself, along with our officers and department staff look forward to working with Captain Salinas in his new role as Patrol Captain.”

