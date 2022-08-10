The following is a press release from the Plainview Police Department:

PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Plainview area students will return to school next week, and the City of Plainview’s Police Department would like to share some back-to-school traffic safety tips:

Tips for Driving in School Zones

Be aware that traffic patterns around school zone changes including North, Central and South elementary schools.

Stay alert and put your cell phone away. Using a handheld electronic device while driving in an active school zone is against the law.

Always obey school zone speed limit signs. Remember, traffic fines increase in school zones.

Drop off and pick up your children in your school’s designated areas, not the middle of the street.

Keep an eye on children gathered at bus stops.

Watch for children who might dart across the street or between vehicles.

As always, stay away from alcohol and other drugs that may impair driving. They affect your ability to remain alert, decision-making, reflexes, and reaction time.

Tips for drivers sharing the road with school buses

Follow at a safe distance, keeping in mind that school buses make frequent stops.

Always remain alert for children around buses and remember that they may not always look for vehicles before crossing the street

Stop for flashing red lights or a stop sign on a school bus regardless of which direction you’re headed. Continue once the bus has moved, the flashing lights stop flashing or the bus driver signals it’s okay to pass

Tips for students

Stand as far back from the curb as possible when you are waiting for a bus

Wait until the bus has come to a complete stop and watch for the driver to signal that it’s safe to board. Hold on to the handrail and find a seat quickly

Listen to the bus driver and sit still to avoid distracting the driver

After exiting the bus, cross only in front of the bus, never behind it. Make eye contact with the driver and wait for the driver’s signal that it is okay to cross. Look left-right-left and safely cross when there is no traffic or vehicles that have stopped

Tips for Children Walking or Biking to School

Always use sidewalks. If there’s not a sidewalk, walk on the left side of the street facing traffic.

Cross the street at intersections or marked crosswalks. Look left, right and left again before proceeding.

Always obey crossing guards.

Make eye contact with drivers before crossing the street. Never assume a driver sees you.

Look for traffic when stepping off a bus or from behind parked cars.

Always wear a helmet when riding a bicycle.

Don’t be distracted by electronic devices that take your eyes and ears off the road.

Follow all traffic rules, signs and signals.

For questions, contact the City of Plainview Police Department at 296-1182.

Tips provided by TxDOT & City of Plainview P.D.

