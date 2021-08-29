City of Plainview to commemorate the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 on Saturday, Sept. 11

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Plainview:

A tribute ceremony commemorating the 20th Anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks will be held on Saturday, September 11th at 8:45 a.m. at the flagpole at Kidsville Park (3400 4th. Street). The public is encouraged to attend.

The City of Plainview Police and Fire Departments, along with Mayor Charles Starnes and others will be on hand for the tribute. Scheduled events include honor guard presentations, invocations by Fire Chaplain Richard Dye and Police Chaplain Jaime Salinas, words from Mayor Charles Starnes, music by Dr. Scott Strovas and a moment of silence commemorating the collapse of the twin towers.

“I am honored and humbled to participate in this important commemoration,” says Mayor Charles Starnes. “Please join us as we pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the 9/11 terror attacks.”

Seating will be available and the area is ADA accessible.



For more information, please contact the City at 296.1100.

