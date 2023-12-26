LUBBOCK, Texas — With holiday celebrations wrapping up, The City of Plainview said it will offer sites to discard live Christmas trees to its community, according to a social media post on Tuesday.

Below are the locations.

• Water Treatment Plant at 3500 16th Street

• 2nd Street & Columbia Street

• Running Water Regional Park at 4th Street & Floydada

All trees must be discarded in the green boxes or Loan-A-Tubs at the sites. The tubs will be available from December 21 through January 4.

Trees can also be discarded at the landfill at 1031 County Road Y after January 4. The hours for the landfill are Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information about recycling, call 806-296-1100.