LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Plainview:

In an effort to make the best use of water resources, the City of Plainview recently updated their Water Conservation/Drought Contingency Plan.

The City’s Water Conservation Plan objectives are to reduce the quantity required for each water using activity, when practical, through the implementation of efficient water use practices and are based on the Long-Range Water Supply Plan. Specifically, the Water Conservation plan will:

promote wise and responsible use of water,

enhance the sustainability of long-term water supplies, and

minimize the adverse effects of water supply emergencies

One of the notable changes to the plan include a twice a week conservation water schedule that specifies watering days for residents and businesses. The plan will go into effect immediately and will be our conservation water schedule year-round.

For businesses, industries, apartment complexes and parks, watering days are Monday and Thursday. For residents whose address ends in an even number (0,2,4,6 or 8), Tuesday and Saturday are the designated watering day. Residents with addresses ending in an odd number (1, 3, 5, 7 or 9) may water on Wednesday and Sunday. On the scheduled watering days, irrigation is allowed from midnight to 10:00 a.m. and from 6:00 p.m. to midnight from the dates of April 1st through September 30th and from October 1st through March 31st any time of day when temperatures are above 35 degrees Fahrenheit.

Also, other watering restrictions include irrigating only when temperatures are above 35 degrees Fahrenheit, no water runoffs when watering the lawn, and no watering during precipitation events. Hand watering is allowed any time of the day and any day of the week.

Organizations with athletic fields, businesses with specific landscape needs or large properties that may not be adequately watered in the above time frames may submit a variance form to the City of Plainview’s Water Department for review and approval. Forms are available on the City’s website at www.plainviewtx.org.

Besides the twice a week conservation water schedule, the City will also implement other best management practices including a water conservation retrofit program, a leak detection and repair program, water loss control measures, requirements for water conservation landscape for new businesses or industry and universal metering and meter repair and replacement program.

The City Council passed an Ordinance in March adopting the proposed revisions to the Water Conservation/Drought Contingency Plan.

For more information, visit www.plainviewtx.org and click on Water Conservation or call the Water Department at 296-1100.

