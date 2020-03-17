City of Plainview’s website providing COVID-19 information

PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Plainview:

The City of Plainview recently created a section on the website – www.plainviewtx.org – with information pertaining to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) for citizens.

The link includes a Question and Answer section of common questions related to the Coronavirus and local information including confirmed cases in Plainview and Texas.

The page also includes copies of press releases sent to the media, links to the Center of Disease Control (CDC), Texas Department of State Health Services and the World Health Organization (WHO) and graphics to share with your family, organization or business.

“While there are currently no confirmed cases in Plainview or Hale County, we know citizens are looking for information and have questions,” says Jeffrey Snyder, City Manager. “Having a page dedicated to information about the coronavirus is a way to help share factual information in a timely and easy manner.”

For more information, visit www.plainviewtx.org and click on the blue button – City of Plainview Updates COVID-19 Virus – or call the Health Department at 293.1359. If you are experiencing a cough, fever and/or shortness of breath (COVID-19 symptoms), contact your local physician.

