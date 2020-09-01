City of Seagraves receives $4M loan from USDA to improve water infrastructure

A sheet of uncut $100 bills makes the way through the printing process at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing Western Currency Facility in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

TEMPLE, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the USDA Texas State Office:

The Trump Administration [Tuesday] announced that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing $4 million to improve water infrastructure in rural Texas.

“USDA understands that safe and reliable water and wastewater infrastructure is vital for our rural communities and the investment announced today in the city of Seagraves demonstrates our commitment to improving essential water services that will enhance the prosperity of rural Texans,” said State Director Edd Hargett. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA has been working tirelessly to be a strong partner to rural Texas in building stronger and healthier communities, because we know when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”

In rural Texas, the city of Seagraves will use a $4 million loan to update the wastewater treatment plant and reline the existing ponds. The proposed improvements include adding a mechanical clarifier, electrical upgrades, and replacing the sludge pump equipment and sludge drying beds. The improvements to the city’s existing operation will bring the city into compliance with the state regulatory permit requirements and allow additional flow.

USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high speed internet access in rural areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.

