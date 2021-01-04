City of Smyer issued fire equipment stolen from vehicle in Lubbock, police report says

LUBBOCK, Texas — Fire equipment assigned to an individual by the City of Smyer was stolen from a vehicle on New Year’s Day in Lubbock, according to a police report.

The incident occurred in the 5200 block of Avenue Q South Drive.

According to the report, the victim told police he didn’t realize he’d forgotten to locked the vehicle’s doors back earlier when he went out to get a friend’s gift.

The victim later discovered that the vehicle had been rummaged through and the fire equipment was missing.

According to the report, the crime took place sometime during a timespan between midnight and 1:30 a.m.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out the Lubbock Police Department on Monday and was told the fire equipment has yet to be recovered.