City of Spur left without police department after chief and only officer resign

SPUR, Texas — The City of Spur, Texas was left without a police department on Monday after the Police Chief and only officer both resigned from the department.

Spur Mayor Louise Jones denied rumors that the city was defunding the police, and said the Dickens County Sheriff’s Department would take over the duties of the police department until the two positions can be filled.

The city will begin taking applications for a chief and new officer starting next week.

Jones said she could not go into detail regarding the reasons for the resignations.

