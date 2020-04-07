City of Tahoka confirms case of COVID-19

TAHOKA, Texas– The City of Tahoka said on Tuesday that there was a confirmed case of COVID-19, or coronavirus.

The city was notified by the Lynn County judge. Ultimately the information came from the South Plains Public Health District, according to a statement from the city.

The person was exposed at their place of employment in Lubbock, and the health district was working to identify potential exposure risks.

The city, the health district and their health care partners will continue to monitor COVID-19 in the Lynn County area to prepare for the possibility of more cases, according to the statement.