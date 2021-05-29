City of Tahoka partners with Downtown Strategies for downtown revitalization

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and TAHOKA, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Downtown Strategies:

The City of Tahoka, Texas has engaged Downtown Strategies, a division of Retail Strategies, as its downtown revitalization partner. Downtown Strategies will perform a Strategic Visioning Workshop with downtown stakeholders and create a strategic plan on behalf of the community. This partnership also includes a market analysis for the community. Tahoka previously engaged with Retail Strategies in 2020 as participants in Retail Academy through the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA).

“Tahoka was able to take away key information last year with the Retail Academy education we received,” said David Partlow, director of economic development at Tahoka. “We decided to engage further through Downtown Strategies to give our community depth and development in our downtown. Tahoka is passionate about this partnership and working towards a better Downtown Tahoka.”

“It is exciting to see a Retail Academy community progress forward into a partnership with Downtown Strategies,” said Lacy Beasley, president of Retail Strategies. “Our goal is that through Downtown Strategies, Tahoka will be able to identify solutions and then be empowered to implement them. Our team is ready to get to work.”

The Retail Strategies team will host an in-market workshop with business owners, merchants, community leaders, and elected officials to gain feedback and allow dialogue for development ideas. The team will also execute a market and real estate analysis taking a deeper dive into Tahoka. A customized five-year Strategic Plan will be developed with specific strategies focused on policy, design, tourism, and economic catalyst opportunities for the area.

“The city leadership in Tahoka is very motivated to rejuvenating and renovating downtown,” said Jenn Gregory, president of Downtown Strategies. “Our team at Downtown Strategies is excited to use this momentum to fully immerse ourselves in the market and form a Strategic Plan that invests in Downtown Tahoka.”

(News release from Downtown Strategies)