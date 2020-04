TULIA, Texas — The City of Tulia called for a shelter-in-place Tuesday morning.

Tulia has confirmed two cases of COVID-19 as of April 7. A violation of the order could result in court time or a fine of up to $1,000.

The city recommends that its citizens only go to groceries stores, pharmacies and restaurants to carry out food.

