City of Tulia warns residents of scam phone calls

TULIA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Tulia is asking residents to be on high alert for phone calls from someone who is claiming to work for the City of Tulia and asking for payment over the phone or there utilities will be turned off.

The City stated that it will not make phone calls requesting any type payments and personal information should not be given out to the scammers.

The City added that you can contact City Hall at (806) 995-3567 if you have any concerns regarding your utility payments.

(Information from MyHighPlains.com)