City of Wolfforth enacts water restrictions

WOLFFORTH, Texas — On May 1, the City of Wolfforth will enact Stage 2 water restrictions due to the increased demand from development and COVID-19, according to the City of Wolfforth Facebook page.

The restrictions will begin on May 1 with enforcement beginning on May 11. The Facebook page states the restrictions will apply to all water customers in the City of Wolfforth.

The irrigation schedule is as follows:

Sunday- Hose end. Begin Saturday after 8 p.m., end no later than 10 a.m. Sunday.

Monday- Even addresses. Begin Sunday after 8 p.m., end no later than 10 a.m. Monday.

Tuesday- Odd addresses. Begin Monday after 8 p.m., end no later than 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Wednesday- Hose end. Begin Tuesday after 8 p.m., end no later than 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Thursday- Even addresses. Begin Wednesday after 8 p.m., end no later than 10 a.m. Thursday.

Friday- Odd addresses. Begin Thursday after 8 p.m., end no later than 10 a.m. Friday.

Saturday- Hose end. Begin Friday after 8 p.m., end no later than 10 a.m. Saturday.

According to the city, the following uses of water are defined as nonessential and are prohibited:

A. Use of water to wash down any sidewalks, walkways, driveways, parking lots, tennis courts, or other hard-surfaced areas;

B. Use of water to wash down buildings or structures for purposes other than immediate fire protection.

C. Use of water for dust control.

D. Flushing gutters or permitting water to run or accumulate in any gutter or street

E. Failure to repair a controllable leak(s) within a reasonable period after having been given notice directing the repair of such leak(s).

F. Operation of any ornamental fountain or pond for aesthetic or scenic purposes is prohibited except where necessary to support aquatic life or where such fountains or ponds are equipped with a recirculation system.

G. Using water to wash vehicles, boats, or similar equipment or to add water to swimming pools, spas, or the like is prohibited unless done between the hours of 8:00 p.m. on the evening preceding the designated watering day and 10:00 a.m. on the morning of the designated watering day.

On the Facebook page, the city said if conservation measures are not practiced, the city will be forced to move to Stage 4 water restrictions, where no landscape irrigation will be allowed.

Enforcement actions will be taken during stage 3, including daily fines.

