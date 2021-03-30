City offering incentive to get vaccine as Lubbock nears 100k doses mark

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock. As the City inches closer to the 100,000 doses mark, it is sweetening the deal by offering unique incentive options for citizens who attend the vaccine clinic between today, March 30, and Thursday, April 1. Mayor Dan Pope is being a good sport and volunteering himself for these incentives.

Citizens who attend the vaccine clinic before 8:00 p.m. on Thursday will have an opportunity to put their name/phone number in a drawing. After the vaccine clinic ends, we will announce the final number of vaccines. If it meets or exceeds the 100,000 goal, the winner will be announced Friday morning at 10 a.m.

Public voting on the following options is requested:

Winner gets to teach Mayor Pope a TikTok dance

Winner gets to select a City official/public figure to throw a pie in Mayor Pope’s face

To vote, visit mylubbock.info/100k-doses or visit the City’s Twitter page to take the poll.