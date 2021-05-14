City offering vaccines to 12 and up

LUBBOCK, Texas– Class got out early for dozens of kids, including Mrs. Lawas’ 14-year-old son. She picked him up early so they could get in line at the civic center for his first dose of the vaccine.

“We’re super excited. We’re ready to get it done. We wanted to be the first ones here,” said Doraly lawas.

Parents and teens are eager to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine after the Lubbock Health Department announced Tuesday night that youth 12 to 15 were eligible.

“I feel pretty safe about it because lots of people are getting it right now and they’re doing pretty good with it. So I’m pretty confident too,” Jeremiah Lawas.

According to Katherine Wells, Director of the Lubbock Health Department, the goal is to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

“To reach herd immunities that includes everybody. You can’t just say oh we reached herd immunity for the older people you need that with the entire population,” said Wells.

The more age groups that have access to the vaccine, the closer the populations get to being fully protected.

“So by opening that up to that next group just allows us to focus on more people, more people are eligible,” said Wells. “We have more vaccines now. We can really start getting vaccines into younger people’s arms.”

These kids are eager to get the shot as we work our way back to normal life, especially as summer approaches.

As soon as 15-year-old, Emma Hennington, saw the Health Department was offering vaccines to kids, she asked her mom if they could sign her up for the vaccine..

“I was so excited that I actually told my mom about the clinic this afternoon so that we could get our first doses,” Emma said.

While no one is excited about having to get a shot, 16-year-old Abby Mansfield realized it is something that needed to be done to see her friends again.

“I was really nervous at first. I’m just hoping for the best,” said Mansfield.

Families understand this is the next step to getting back to normal, without worry of spreading the virus.

“It’s going to help us all get back to regular life,” said Mrs. Lawas.