City offices, services closed Monday for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

City of Lubbock offices will be closed Monday, January 20, in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Regular business hours will resume on Tuesday, January 21.

Residential Trash Collection

There will be no cart or dumpster trash collection on Monday, January 20. Monday’s normally scheduled collection will be moved to Tuesday, and Tuesday’s normally scheduled collection will take place on Wednesday. Residents with carts are asked to have those out before 7:00 a.m.

Recycling

City of Lubbock Recycling Drop-off Centers and Citizen Convenience Stations will be closed on Monday, January 20. The recycling centers/convenience stations will resume normal operations on Tuesday, January 21. Recycling centers/convenience stations are located at:

– 1631 84th Street

– 208 Municipal Drive

– 7308 Milwaukee Avenue

– 4307 Adrian Street

Landfill Operations

The West Texas Regional Disposal Facility and the Caliche Canyon Landfill will be closed Monday, January 20. Normal operations will resume on Tuesday, January 21.

Libraries

All Lubbock Libraries will also be closed on Monday, with regular hours resuming Tuesday.

Cultural Facilities

The Buddy Holly Center, Silent Wings Museum and the Garden and Arts Center will be closed Monday, with regular hours resuming Tuesday.

Community Centers

City of Lubbock Community Centers and Adult Activity Centers will be closed Monday, January 20. Regular hours will resume Tuesday, January 21.

