City officials prepare for traffic light outage plan ahead of ERCOT switch

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Big Switch to ERCOT is coming up this Memorial Day weekend and Lubbock Power & Light has been closely working with the Lubbock Public Works Office to make sure traffic signals are manned when scheduled power outages take place.

“LP&L knows when each substation is going to go out so we are all going to be in our emergency operations Saturday and Sunday,” said Division Director of Public Works, Wood Franklin. “There will be multiple departments inside the operation center so we will know prior to that outage.”

Depending on the intersection, some of the larger four-lane traffic lights will transition to their battery back-up.

“As they lose power that battery back up will kick into the green, yellow and red phasing of that signal,” said Franklin.

For the smaller intersections that will go dark, the city will be sending out officers to direct traffic ahead of when those scheduled outages occur.

“We just want to make sure the public is aware when you approach an intersection that we call dark and is not operational it’s to be treated as an all way stop,” said Franklin.

In order to stay up to date on these outages throughout the weekend, you can head to the LP&L website for a full outage map.