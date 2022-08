The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The City of Lubbock is kicking off a poll to determine how local residents pronounce ‘Lubbock’. This is something that’s been lightheartedly argued about for years, but the City is ready to settle it once and for all.

Citizens can vote on the City’s Twitter page at twitter.com/cityoflubbock, or at mylubbock.us/LUVLBK.

(Photo provided in a press release from the City of Lubbock)

